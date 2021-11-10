T20 World Cup 2021: Hayden says being a 'warrior for Australian cricket' can give Pakistan an advantage

Legendary former Australia opening batsman Hayden was appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The 50-year-old has been trying to plot Australia's downfall ahead of a semi-final showdown at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday and thinks his insights can be key for Pakistan.

He said: "It is a very unusual feeling. I was a warrior for Australian cricket over two decades, so that does give me the benefit of having wonderful insights, not only into these players but also into the culture of cricket in Australia.

T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Australia vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11

"From my point of view there is the challenge of the heart, the challenge of the mind in terms of what's going to happen over the next 24 hours, but I'll also say very proudly that it’s been wonderful to be a part of Pakistan cricket."

Hayden says it will not be a case of him pitting his wits against Australia head coach Langer - who he had such a successful opening partnership with.

"Justin Langer and myself are in similar positions, insofar as a national coach or a batting coach never wins a game of cricket," said Hayden.

"The 11 that take part in the game win the game, and we are back-up only."

Pakistan have won six consecutive T20Is, their longest winning run in the shortest format since a nine-game streak in 2018, which included five straight wins against Australia

However, Australia have come out on top in the previous two T20Is between the nations.