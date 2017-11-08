Maxwell rues missed chances ahead of Ashes

Adelaide, November 8: Australia hopeful and Victoria batsman Glenn Maxwell felt he threw away an opportunity to push his case for the Ashes.

Uncertainty still surrounds the number six spot in Australia's line-up ahead of the first Test against England in Brisbane beginning November 23.

Maxwell, who has played seven Tests, made scores of 60 and 64 for Victoria against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

But the all-rounder lamented his failure to make the most of those half-centuries, describing it as a missed opportunity.

"It's a question on a lot of people's lips at the moment. There's a lot of speculation about the number six position and what's going to happen for the first Ashes Test," Maxwell told SEN on Wednesday.

"But I probably threw away two good chances to make hundreds and push my case forward. I probably also threw away an opportunity to win us the game as well.

"I'm probably disappointed that I couldn't do more for Victoria this last game."

Maxwell's performances may yet be enough to earn him a place for Australia at the Gabba as several batsmen around the country push for the spot.

The 29-year-old said he had heard little from selectors, but knew what he needed to do.

"There hasn't been much correspondence," Maxwell said. "They've said everything they need to say about what they want to see from people for these three Shield games and they want to see big runs from all the batters across the country.

"We saw Callum Ferguson do that in the second innings for South Australia, he batted beautifully and made a really big hundred and I think that's probably what they're looking for from most of the batters around the country.

"Hopefully after this next Shield game they have a better idea of where they're going to go and hopefully my name is up there."

Source: OPTA