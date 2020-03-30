Cricket
Mentally at Wankhede, physically home - Suryakumar Yadav

By Pti

Mumbai, March 30: He had been in red hot form in white ball leg of domestic cricket and no wonder Suryakumar Yadav like many others was physically in his Mumbai home but mentally at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians would have played Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener on Sunday (March 29).

The IPL, which has been postponed till April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe," tweeted Surya on late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

Currently, there are more than 1000 positive cases for novel coronavirus in India with death toll already crossing 25.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
