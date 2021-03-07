MI IPL 2021 Time Table: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

After nearly two years, the IPL will return home after the COVID-19 pandemic forced IPL 2020 to be moved to the UAE. But the event will be held only in six cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata - with no team having a home advantage.

So, Mumbai begin their campaign against RCB in Chennai and will end their league stage matches at Kolkata against Delhi Capitals on May 23.

The reigning champs will play the league phase in four venues - Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Delhi. While they play 11 matches in the night, MI will play three matches in the afternoon.

Here is the full schedule of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021:

Dates Match Venue Time in IST April 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 7:30 PM April 13 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM April 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM April 23 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM April 29 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 3:30 PM May 1 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30 PM May 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 7:30 PM May 8 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 7.30 PM May 10 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bangalore 7:30 PM May 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Bangalore 3:30 PM May 16 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Bangalore 7:30 PM May 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Kolkata 7:30 PM May 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Kolkata 3:30 PM