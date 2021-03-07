MI IPL 2021 Time Table: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Bengaluru, March 7: The five-time champions Mumbai Indians will start their Indian Premier League title defence home away from home in Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening day of IPL 2021 - April 9.
After nearly two years, the IPL will return home after the COVID-19 pandemic forced IPL 2020 to be moved to the UAE. But the event will be held only in six cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata - with no team having a home advantage.
So, Mumbai begin their campaign against RCB in Chennai and will end their league stage matches at Kolkata against Delhi Capitals on May 23.
The reigning champs will play the league phase in four venues - Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Delhi. While they play 11 matches in the night, MI will play three matches in the afternoon.
Here is the full schedule of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021:
|Dates
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|April 9
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 13
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 17
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 20
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 23
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 29
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|May 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 8
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|7.30 PM
|May 10
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|May 13
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|May 16
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|May 20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 23
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
