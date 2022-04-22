MI vs CSK IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

The CSK needed 18 runs off the last over but MS Dhoni conjured some old magic to knock those runs off left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat to take his side home. Who says old Lions can’t roar and it was just like olden days.

Here are full list of awards, man of the match, post-mach presentation and comments from the MI vs CSK match.

1 Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: MS Dhoni (CSK)

Game Changer: Daniel Sams (MI)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Power Player: Makesh Choudhary (CSK)

Most Valuable Asset: Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Fastest Delivery: Riley Meredith (MI, 145.5 kmph)

On the go 4s: Tilak Varma (MI)

Man of the Match: Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

2. Comments

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: In the end it was a great fights from us, we were in the game after not batting well, the bowlers kept us in, but in the end you know how towering MSD can be and he took them home. It's hard to put a finger on anything, but we're not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you'll always be playing the catching game.

But I thought we did well to keep them under pressure, we did so until the last over, but Pretorius and Dhoni took them home.

“We always back ourselves to do well, but as I said, we lost too many early wickets, we did make a good comeback with both bat and ball, but it wasn't enough in the end.”

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well upfront and done well for us in the power play.

“If you aren't winning games, you still want to be come. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practise hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches.

Dwaine Pretorius, CSK Bowler: “He (Dhoni) is the master at finishing. Did it again tonight. Wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over. He asked me to wait. Then I asked him again and he said go for it. Working on my bowling. Glad to contribute to a win for my team.”

Makesh Choudhary, CSK, Man of the Match: “I never thought I'd play cricket. Was at boarding school in Pune, we had an hour's sports period and I used to play all kinds of sports there. Tried playing cricket and seemed to be good at it. Have to bowl well in the powerplay where I'm supposed to bowl three overs. There is no pressure actually, to play with such big players around you automatically takes all the pressure away. I just want to have a good time and enjoy myself.”