MI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah fifer restricts Knight Riders to 165/9

The 56th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League season was a story of two halves. While Venkatesh Iyer dominated the proceedings for the Knights after being invited to bat, it was the Bumrah show on display in the second half of the game.

While Rahane played second fiddle to his opening partner, Venkatesh Iyer hammered the ball around the park to guide KKR to the best opening stand this season. The duo set the Knights up for a big total as they stitched together a blistering 60 off 34 for the opening partnership.

But the Knights failed to build on the strong start as Bumrah ran through the KKR line-up. KKR were cruising towards a big total as the scoreboard read 123/2 in 13 overs. But thereon, the match belonged to the five-time champions - courtesy Bumrah.

Bumrah set the ball rolling with Andre Russell's (9) wicket in the 15th over and then pocketed the important wicket of the set Nitish Rana (43 off 26) to reduce KKR to 139/5.

But the best was yet to come! The 18th over saw Bumrah bowl his best T20 over yet, as he bowled a maiden over and picked up three wickets to reduce KKR to 156/8. The final over saw Bumrah give away just one run as he turned in superb figures of 5/10 to restrict Knights to 165/9.

Speaking to the broadcasters, during the mid-innings break, Bumrah said, "Ya, it was a good day! When things are going in your way its important to stay in the present and not overdo it. Whenever you make an impact - wickets or dot balls - and you help the team it gives me a lot of satisfaction. Very happy I could contribute today. I don't go with a fixed mindset. I practice in every situation. I prepare myself with everything so I can contribute wherever I bowl. Southee is a bowler and he expected it, but I felt that was the best option. Good on him that he dug it out. I wanted to use the bouncer more due to the big side boundaries."

After the blistering start, MI did well in the death to restrict KKR to 165/9. While MI are out of the playoffs race, KKR must win to keep their slim chances alive.