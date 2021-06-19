Milkha Singh passes away: Indian cricket team wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the ‘Flying Sikh’

While tributes poured in from the sporting fraternity, the Indian cricket team, playing against New Zealand in the maiden ICC World Test Championship final, paid tribute to one of the biggest sporting icons from the country.

Milkha Singh passes away: Nation mourns the death of sprint legend

On Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands on the second day of the WTC Final as a mark of respect for the 'Flying Sikh’.

Top Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, had already posted their condolence messages on Twitter and the entire Indian team on the day wore the arm band as a mark of respect for the departed soul. This is one of the rare occasions when Indian cricket team wore black armbands for a legend of Olympic sports.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19," the BCCI media cell posted a message. Earlier, skipper Kohli paid his tribute to the legendary Olympian, who died on Friday. "A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten," Kohli tweeted.

Head coach Shastri, on his part, wrote, "India's greatest Olympics runner. Shook the world in the 60s with his competitive spirit in spite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to JeevMilkhaSingh & family."

Milkha Singh passed away less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur to Covid. He was 91 and is survived by golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Meanwhile, after Day 1 of the inaugural WTC Final was washed out, play got underway on Saturday, after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.

