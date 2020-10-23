Mini WIPL: Women's team arrive in the UAE

Three teams led by Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpret Kaur and scheduled feature in the tournament be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 4 to 9.

Seasoned Indian players such as T20 skipper Harmanpreet, batswomen Smriti and Jemimah Rodrigues had a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai where they had undergone multiple RT-PCR tests.

Women's Challenger series to be held in UAE from Nov 4-9

Just like their male counterparts, the women will also now undergo a six-day isolation before entering the 'bio-bubble'.

They will be tested on the first, third and fifth day before being allowed in the bio-secure environment created for them.

Women's team asked to assemble in Mumbai

"Let's hear it for our girls! Smiling face with sunglasses Sparkles. Hello UAE. The Supernovas, Trailblazers, Velocity have arrived. Thumbs up. CANNOT WAIT for WomensT20Challenge," IPL tweeted from its official handle.

The tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women's cricket season with foreign stars like England's world No.1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone, dashing batswoman Danielle Wyatt, West Indis' star Deandra Dottin, Sri Lanka's promising player Chamari Atapattu also taking part in it.

There are talks that the women's team might travel to Sri Lanka for its first international series since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) induced break.

Full schedule of Mini IPL

Though the best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars, Australian women cricketers are not participating in due to the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).