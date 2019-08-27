Cricket
Misbah bids to land 'dream' Pakistan head coach job

By Opta
Misbah bids to land dream Pakistan head coach job

Karachi, Aug 27: Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed he wants to become the new Pakistan head coach.

The 45-year-old played 75 Tests in a superb career before retiring in 2017, and he has stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee to go after his dream job.

Following speculation that he was keen to throw his hat into the ring, after the end of Mickey Arthur's tenure earlier this month, Misbah confirmed his intention to pursue the role.

He met with PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan on Monday to reveal his decision, before making a formal application.

"It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision ," Misbah said.

"I am applying for the head coach's role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game.

"In saying so, I have to admit it is everyone's dream to coach Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats."

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
