Mithun Beerala appointed BCCI match referee

Bengaluru, September 15: Former Karnataka batsman Mithun Beerala was included into the BCCI match referee panel.

It is a special feat too as Mithun's father - Raghunath Beerala - too was a BCCI match referee, therein the first father-son duo from the state.

Mithun also holds a level II coaching certificate from Cricket Australia.

"I am happy to take up the match referee's job. It is exciting to follow the footsteps of my father," said Beerala.

The right-hander played 24 first-class matches for Karnataka between 1999 and 2007. He was also a part of the Ranji Trophy winning Karnataka squad in 1999-2000.

In his debut season, he had accumulated 1,290 runs and ended the first-class career with an average of 33.07.

Beerala was also a part of the Karnataka Premier League in the initial stages.