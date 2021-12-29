Mohammed Shami takes 200th Test wicket: India pacer goes emotional in memory of his father

Shami's remarks came as he took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Along the way, the pacer also completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

"The celebration after reaching the 200 wickets mark was for my father, he had passed away in 2017. The entire credit for my success goes to him, I had a very good upbringing.

“I just wanted to credit my father as he was there for me throughout," Shami told bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on BCCI.TV.

“My father has made me what I am today. I come from a village (Sahaspur, UP’s Amroha) where there aren’t many facilities and even today there aren’t all facilities available," Shami said in the post Day 3 press conference.

“Even then, my father would cycle me 30 kms to take me at coaching camp and that struggle I still remember. In those days and those situations, they invested in me and I am forever grateful," he added.

Shami also explained him and family doing charity during the lockdown forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My family has ingrained certain values in me and it includes standing by people in their hour of need, helping the distressed.

“My parents were associated with politics and served the people locally and its in my blood. Lockdown required me to help people and I did that.

“If you work hard, Allah grants you success but then you should never leave your own people. Bas ek doosre ka saath rahna chahiye," he said.

Cutting back to his 200th wicket feat, Shami said: "I was just thinking about how good the effort has been, I felt it would be nice if I can get a five-wicket haul. I also reached the 200 wickets landmark in Test cricket, it is a nice and proud feeling.

“When I took 100 wickets in Tests, I thought I have achieved something, after 200, I am feeling very good and I just hope to keep on performing for the side. The more you enjoy your cricket, performances keep on coming," he added.

“No one can ever dream as to what he can ultimately achieve when you are coming up the ranks and struggling to make a mark. Your dream is to become an India player and play with those whom you have seen on TV.

“All you can do is work hard and if you work hard you are bound to get results.

“Test match isn’t any rocket science. If you are a Test level bowler, you should know your lengths and also have an idea of conditions and adapt accordingly," he added.

India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday (December 28).

India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play.

Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.