Cricket

Morgan hails 'champion racehorse' Buttler after incredible ODI win

By Opta
Jos Buttler hundred powered England to victory
Grenada, February 28: England captain Eoin Morgan labelled Jos Buttler a "champion racehorse" after an incredible one-day international win over West Indies on Wednesday.

Buttler smashed 150 off 77 balls with 13 fours and 12 sixes and Morgan also scored a century to guide England to 418-6 in the fourth ODI.

The Windies threatened to claim a remarkable win in their chase, Chris Gayle's 162 off 97 giving them hope before they fell short, suffering a 29-run loss to go 2-1 down in the series.

Buttler earned praise from his captain after scoring his seventh ODI century with his highest score in international cricket.

"Collectively we batted brilliantly and it brought the best out of all of us. Bairstow and Hales got us off to a fantastic start and we kicked on from there," Morgan said.

"Jos Buttler is built like a champion racehorse and when he gets into his stride he's difficult to stop. Watching him in full flow was brilliant."

The Windies' 389 was the third highest total by a team batting second in ODI history, but Darren Bravo (61), Carlos Brathwaite (50) and Ashley Nurse (43) were unable to go on like Gayle, Buttler and Morgan did.

Mark Wood (4-60) did most of the damage for England and Gayle rued not lasting beyond the 35th over for his team.

"I didn't know what was going to happen. Normally when chasing a big total, you give yourself less overs to get in," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a good wicket and once you get momentum as a batter, you are going to get runs.

"Wood bowled well. With his pace, he's always going to be somebody to be wary of. After losing two quick wickets, I said we had to build a partnership but the shot I played in the end was a bit reckless.

"If I had batted deeper, who knows what might have happened?"

BAN 234/10 (59.2 vs NZL
    Thursday, February 28, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
