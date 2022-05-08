Cricket
Most Ducks in IPL 2022 | Most Golden Ducks in IPL 2022: Kohli, Rahul lead the list

By

Bengaluru, May 8: Virat Kohli registered his third duck of the ongoing IPL 2022 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While Kohli registered his third golden duck on Sunday (May 8), KL Rahul, who also has 3 ducks so far this season, registered a diamond duck a day earlier on Saturday (May 7) during Lucknow Super Giants win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium.

A golden duck is when a batter is out off the very first delivery he faces and a diamond duck is when a batter is dismissed without facing any legal delivery.

The latest duck is Kohli's sixth golden duck and 9th overall in the IPL. Earlier, Kohli had recorded golden ducks in - 2008 vs Mumbai Indians, 2014 vs Punjab Kings, 2017 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rahul, who had never been dismissed for a duck before this season, now has two golden ducks and very rare unwanted feat of a diamond duck.

Kohli's RCB teammate Anuj Rawat also has 3 ducks alongside Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan, while there are 12 players with 2 ducks.

Here is the list of most ducks (2+) in IPL 2022:

Player (Team) Ducks Golden Ducks Diamond Ducks Innings
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 3 3 0 12
KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) 3 2 1 11
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 3 2 0 7
Anuj Rawat (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 3 1 0 8
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 2 1 1 7
Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) 2 2 2 0 4
Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) 2 2 0 5
Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) 2 1 0 6
Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals) 2 1 0 9
Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) 2 1 0 9
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) 2 1 0 10
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) 2 1 0 10
Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 2 1 0 11
Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 2 1 0 11
Mandeep Singh (Delhi Capitals) 2 0 0 3
Rahul Chahar (Punjab Kings) 2 0 0 6
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 17:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2022

