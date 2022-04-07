Most Expensive Over in IPL 2022 | Most Expensive Over In IPL History: Sams, Mavi, Smith in unwanted list

The Australian all-rounder Sams was at the mercy of his compatriot Pat Cummins, who also equalled the record for fastest fifty thanks to his blitzkrieg in the over bowled by the left-arm pacer during Mumbai Indian' match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cummins welcomed Sams into the attack with a six followed by a four and then back-to-back sixes before a waist high no-ball caught at the boundary by Suryakumar Yadav gave him a reprieve.

Even that no-ball helped Cummins add two runs and get back on strike for the free hit, which was hit for a boundary and the last delivery of the over went for a six to seal the tie as Sams conceded 35 runs in the over.

Earlier in the 2022 season, Punjab Kings' Smith had held the top spot by conceding 30 runs to KKR's Andre Russell. The likes of T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee and Mavi too joined the list in the later stages.

Here is the top 15 players with most expensive over in IPL 2022:

Player (Team) Runs Conceded in Over Versus Daniel Sams (MI) 35 KKR Shivam Mavi (KKR) 30 LSG Odean Smith (PBKS) 30 KKR Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 29 MI Mohammed Shami (GT) 28 PBKS Mustafizur Rahman (DC) 28 RCB Tim Southee (KKR) 27 LSG Basil Thampi (MI) 26 RR Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) 26 PBKS T Natarajan (SRH) 26 MI Shivam Dube (CSK) 25 LSG Fazalhaq Farooqui (SRH) 25 RCB Jason Holder (LSG) 25 KKR Marco Jansen (SRH) 25 GT Lockie Ferguson (GT) 25 SRH

While Sams tops the list in 2022, the Mumbai Indians pacer also became the player to bowl the third most expensive over in IPL history. The record is still held jointly by Harshal Patel (currently at Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Prashanth Parmeswaran (No longer part of IPL).

Now, here is a look at the most expensive over in IPL list:

BOWLER (TEAM) RUNS CONCEDED VERSUS YEAR Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 37 Chennai Super Kings 2021 Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala) 37 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011 Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) 35 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab) 33 Chennai Super Kings 2014 Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings XI Punjab) 33 Kolkata Knight Riders 2010 Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India) 31 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Dwayne Bravo (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2021 Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020 Shivil Kaushik (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Banglore 2016 Andrew Symonds (Deccan Chargers) 30 Delhi Daredevils 2008 Johan van der Wath (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 30 Kings XI Punjab 2011 Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Delhi Capitals 2020 Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020 Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022