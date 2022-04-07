Most Expensive Over in IPL 2022 | Most Expensive Over In IPL History: Sams, Mavi, Smith in unwanted list

Bengaluru, May 19: Daniel Sams, Shivam Mavi and Odean Smith joined an unwanted list during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by bowling the most expensive overs in an innings.
The Australian all-rounder Sams was at the mercy of his compatriot Pat Cummins, who also equalled the record for fastest fifty thanks to his blitzkrieg in the over bowled by the left-arm pacer during Mumbai Indian' match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Cummins welcomed Sams into the attack with a six followed by a four and then back-to-back sixes before a waist high no-ball caught at the boundary by Suryakumar Yadav gave him a reprieve.
Even that no-ball helped Cummins add two runs and get back on strike for the free hit, which was hit for a boundary and the last delivery of the over went for a six to seal the tie as Sams conceded 35 runs in the over.
Earlier in the 2022 season, Punjab Kings' Smith had held the top spot by conceding 30 runs to KKR's Andre Russell. The likes of T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee and Mavi too joined the list in the later stages.
Here is the top 15 players with most expensive over in IPL 2022:
|Player (Team)
|Runs Conceded in Over
|Versus
|Daniel Sams (MI)
|35
|KKR
|Shivam Mavi (KKR)
|30
|LSG
|Odean Smith (PBKS)
|30
|KKR
|Rahul Chahar (PBKS)
|29
|MI
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|28
|PBKS
|Mustafizur Rahman (DC)
|28
|RCB
|Tim Southee (KKR)
|27
|LSG
|Basil Thampi (MI)
|26
|RR
|Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)
|26
|PBKS
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|26
|MI
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|25
|LSG
|Fazalhaq Farooqui (SRH)
|25
|RCB
|Jason Holder (LSG)
|25
|KKR
|Marco Jansen (SRH)
|25
|GT
|Lockie Ferguson (GT)
|25
|SRH
While Sams tops the list in 2022, the Mumbai Indians pacer also became the player to bowl the third most expensive over in IPL history. The record is still held jointly by Harshal Patel (currently at Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Prashanth Parmeswaran (No longer part of IPL).
Now, here is a look at the most expensive over in IPL list:
|BOWLER (TEAM)
|RUNS CONCEDED
|VERSUS
|YEAR
|Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|37
|Chennai Super Kings
|2021
|Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala)
|37
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2011
|Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians)
|35
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
|Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab)
|33
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings XI Punjab)
|33
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2010
|Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India)
|31
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2012
|Dwayne Bravo (Gujarat Lions)
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings)
|30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2021
|Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab)
|30
|Rajasthan Royals
|2020
|Shivil Kaushik (Gujarat Lions)
|30
|Royal Challengers Banglore
|2016
|Andrew Symonds (Deccan Chargers)
|30
|Delhi Daredevils
|2008
|Johan van der Wath (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|30
|Kings XI Punjab
|2011
|Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab)
|30
|Delhi Capitals
|2020
|Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings)
|30
|Rajasthan Royals
|2020
|Odean Smith (Punjab Kings)
|30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
