Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Most Expensive Over in IPL 2022 | Most Expensive Over In IPL History: Sams, Mavi, Smith in unwanted list

By
Daniel Sams, Shivam Mavi and Odean Smith top the unwanted list in IPL 2022
Daniel Sams, Shivam Mavi and Odean Smith top the unwanted list in IPL 2022

Bengaluru, May 19: Daniel Sams, Shivam Mavi and Odean Smith joined an unwanted list during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by bowling the most expensive overs in an innings.

The Australian all-rounder Sams was at the mercy of his compatriot Pat Cummins, who also equalled the record for fastest fifty thanks to his blitzkrieg in the over bowled by the left-arm pacer during Mumbai Indian' match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cummins welcomed Sams into the attack with a six followed by a four and then back-to-back sixes before a waist high no-ball caught at the boundary by Suryakumar Yadav gave him a reprieve.

Most Dot Balls in IPL 2022: From Shami & Umesh Yadav to Buttler & KL Rahul - The top bowlers & batters in listMost Dot Balls in IPL 2022: From Shami & Umesh Yadav to Buttler & KL Rahul - The top bowlers & batters in list

Even that no-ball helped Cummins add two runs and get back on strike for the free hit, which was hit for a boundary and the last delivery of the over went for a six to seal the tie as Sams conceded 35 runs in the over.

Earlier in the 2022 season, Punjab Kings' Smith had held the top spot by conceding 30 runs to KKR's Andre Russell. The likes of T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee and Mavi too joined the list in the later stages.

Here is the top 15 players with most expensive over in IPL 2022:

Player (Team) Runs Conceded in Over Versus
Daniel Sams (MI) 35 KKR
Shivam Mavi (KKR) 30 LSG
Odean Smith (PBKS) 30 KKR
Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 29 MI
Mohammed Shami (GT) 28 PBKS
Mustafizur Rahman (DC) 28 RCB
Tim Southee (KKR) 27 LSG
Basil Thampi (MI) 26 RR
Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) 26 PBKS
T Natarajan (SRH) 26 MI
Shivam Dube (CSK) 25 LSG
Fazalhaq Farooqui (SRH) 25 RCB
Jason Holder (LSG) 25 KKR
Marco Jansen (SRH) 25 GT
Lockie Ferguson (GT) 25 SRH
Harshal Patel leads the list for most expensive over in IPL
Harshal Patel leads the list for most expensive over in IPL

While Sams tops the list in 2022, the Mumbai Indians pacer also became the player to bowl the third most expensive over in IPL history. The record is still held jointly by Harshal Patel (currently at Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Prashanth Parmeswaran (No longer part of IPL).

Now, here is a look at the most expensive over in IPL list:

BOWLER (TEAM) RUNS CONCEDED VERSUS YEAR
Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 37 Chennai Super Kings 2021
Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala) 37 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011
Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) 35 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022
Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab) 33 Chennai Super Kings 2014
Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings XI Punjab) 33 Kolkata Knight Riders 2010
Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India) 31 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012
Dwayne Bravo (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016
Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2021
Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020
Shivil Kaushik (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Banglore 2016
Andrew Symonds (Deccan Chargers) 30 Delhi Daredevils 2008
Johan van der Wath (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 30 Kings XI Punjab 2011
Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Delhi Capitals 2020
Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020
Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 67 May 19 2022, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Gujarat
Predict Now
Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 0:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments