Most Runs As Captain in IPL History: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul

Bengaluru, April 5: The two players with most matches as skippers in the Indian Premier League - Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni - unsurprisingly also top the list for most runs as captain in IPL history.
Kohli and Dhoni, who were former skippers of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively, take the top two spots. Meanwhile former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir and current Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma follow the duo in the list.
While Dhoni, Rohit and Gambhir have all gone to lead their title to multiple title wins, Kohli has failed to land the coveted trophy during his stint as captain of RCB.
Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list
Indian cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Gangluy and Virender Sehwag also are among the top 15 most run-scorers as captain in the IPL. Plus, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are two of the few current skippers on the list.
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, former Kings XI Punjab and Deccan Chargers captain Adam Gilchrist and current SRH skipper Kane Williamson are some of the overseas stars that feature in the list of players to score most runs as captain in IPL.
Here is the top 15 list for most runs as captain in IPL history:
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|1.
|Virat Kohli
|140
|4881
|2.
|MS Dhoni
|204
|4456
|3.
|Gautam Gambhir
|129
|3518
|4.
|Rohit Sharma
|131
|3457
|5.
|David Warner
|69
|2840
|6.
|Adam Gilchrist
|74
|1900
|7.
|Sachin Tendulkar
|51
|1723
|8.
|Virender Sehwag
|53
|1524
|9.
|KL Rahul
|30
|1404
|10.
|Rahul Dravid
|48
|1304
|11.
|Shreyas Iyer
|44
|1303
|12.
|Sourav Ganguly
|42
|1110
|13.
|Kane Williamson
|35
|1051
|14.
|Dinesh Karthik
|43
|1018
|15.
|Steve Smith
|43
|1014
