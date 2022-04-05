Most Runs As Captain in IPL History: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul

Kohli and Dhoni, who were former skippers of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively, take the top two spots. Meanwhile former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir and current Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma follow the duo in the list.

While Dhoni, Rohit and Gambhir have all gone to lead their title to multiple title wins, Kohli has failed to land the coveted trophy during his stint as captain of RCB.

Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list

Indian cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Gangluy and Virender Sehwag also are among the top 15 most run-scorers as captain in the IPL. Plus, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are two of the few current skippers on the list.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, former Kings XI Punjab and Deccan Chargers captain Adam Gilchrist and current SRH skipper Kane Williamson are some of the overseas stars that feature in the list of players to score most runs as captain in IPL.

Here is the top 15 list for most runs as captain in IPL history:

POSITION PLAYER MATCHES RUNS 1. Virat Kohli 140 4881 2. MS Dhoni 204 4456 3. Gautam Gambhir 129 3518 4. Rohit Sharma 131 3457 5. David Warner 69 2840 6. Adam Gilchrist 74 1900 7. Sachin Tendulkar 51 1723 8. Virender Sehwag 53 1524 9. KL Rahul 30 1404 10. Rahul Dravid 48 1304 11. Shreyas Iyer 44 1303 12. Sourav Ganguly 42 1110 13. Kane Williamson 35 1051 14. Dinesh Karthik 43 1018 15. Steve Smith 43 1014