Not Pat Cummins, Not Heinrich Klaasen: Guess Who Kavya Maran Picked as Her Captain

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5, Most Sixes on September 11 after India beat UAE By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 7:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India, the defending champions, aim to retain their title, while teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan eye upsets. Associate nations Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE add unpredictability.

A list of top players are featuring in the tournament, and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025, along with the Top Five of each teams.

Asia Cup 2025 Yesterday's Match Result

India beat UAE by 9 wickets as the Indian team bundled the hosts out for just 57 runs. The chase was a brisk one, as India completed it within 4.3 overs.

Asia Cup 2025 - Today's Match

Bangladesh will be up against Hong Kong in Today's (Sept 11) match.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 11

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 1 73 73* - 140.38 6 3 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 1 53 53 53.00 252.38 2 5 Babar Hayat (HKG) 1 39 39 39.00 90.69 0 3 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 1 33 33 33.00 126.92 3 1 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 1 30 30 30.00 187.50 2 3 A Sharafu (UAE) 1 22 22 22.00 129.41 3 1 Shubman Gill (IND) 1 20 20* - 222.22 2 1 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 1 19 19 19.00 86.36 3 0 Yasim Murtaza (HKG) 1 16 16 16.00 61.53 1 0 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 8 8 8.00 160.00 0 1

**All Stats updated after Match 2

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Sediqullah Atal - 73 Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 Mohammad Nabi - 33 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 8 Gulbadin Naib - 5

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat - 39 Yasim Murtaza - 16 Aizaz Khan - 6 Ehsan Khan - 6 Zeeshan Ali - 5

India

Abhishek Sharma - 30 Shubman Gill - 20 Suryakumar Yadav - 7

*Only 3 India players batted so far

UAE

Alishan Sharafu - 22 Muhammad Waseem - 19 Rahul Chopra - 3 Harshit Kausik - 2 Rohid Khan - 2

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong Babar Hayat - 39 vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5 Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3 Babar Hayat (HKG) - 3