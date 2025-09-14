English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 14 Updated LIVE in IND vs PAK Match

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India are up against Pakistan in Match 6 of Asia Cup 2025.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 14

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s
Litton Das (BAN) 2 87 59* 87 133.85 10 1
Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 1 73 73* - 140.38 6 3
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 2 69 66 34.50 143.75 7 3
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 1 53 53 53.00 252.38 2 5
Babar Hayat (HKG) 2 53 39 26.50 96.37 0 4
Pathum Nissanka (SL) 1 50 50 50.00 147.06 6 1
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 2 49 29 48.00 1 2
Kamil Mishara (SL) 1 46 46* - 143.75 4 2
Yasim Murtaza (HKG) 2 44 28 22.00 97.78 3 2
Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 2 43 35* 43 95.56 1 0
Shamim Hossain (BAN) 2 42 42* - 123.53 3 1

**All Stats updated LIVE in IND vs PAK match

Sahibzada Farhan - 20*
Fakhar Zaman - 17*

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Sediqullah Atal - 73
  2. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53
  3. Mohammad Nabi - 33
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 8
  5. Gulbadin Naib - 5

Hong Kong

  1. Babar Hayat - 53
  2. Yasim Murtaza - 44
  3. Nizakat Khan - 42
  4. Zeeshan Ali - 35
  5. Aizaz Khan - 11

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 30
  2. Shubman Gill - 20
  3. Suryakumar Yadav - 7

*Only 3 India players batted so far

UAE

  1. Alishan Sharafu - 22
  2. Muhammad Waseem - 19
  3. Rahul Chopra - 3
  4. Harshit Kausik - 2
  5. Rohid Khan - 2

Bangladesh

  1. Litton Das - 87
  2. Towhid Hridoy - 43
  3. Shamim Hossain - 42
  4. Jaker Ali - 41
  5. Parvez Hossain Emon - 19

Pakistan

  1. Mohammad Haris - 66
  2. Sahibzada Farhan - 49
  3. Fakhar Zaman - 40
  4. Mohammad Nawaz - 19
  5. Faheem Ashraf - 8

Sri Lanka

  1. Pathum Nissanka - 50
  2. Kamil Mishara - 46
  3. Charith Asalanka - 10
  4. Kusal Perera - 9
  5. Kusal Mendis - 3

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  2. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  3. Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong
  4. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong
  5. Pathum Nissanka - 50 vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5
  2. Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3
  3. Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3
  4. Babar Hayat (HKG) - 3
  5. Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) - 2

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 20:11 [IST]
