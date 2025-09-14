Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 14 Updated LIVE in IND vs PAK Match

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
India are up against Pakistan in Match 6 of Asia Cup 2025.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Litton Das (BAN)
|2
|87
|59*
|87
|133.85
|10
|1
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|1
|73
|73*
|-
|140.38
|6
|3
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|2
|69
|66
|34.50
|143.75
|7
|3
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|1
|53
|53
|53.00
|252.38
|2
|5
|Babar Hayat (HKG)
|2
|53
|39
|26.50
|96.37
|0
|4
|Pathum Nissanka (SL)
|1
|50
|50
|50.00
|147.06
|6
|1
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|2
|49
|29
|48.00
|1
|2
|Kamil Mishara (SL)
|1
|46
|46*
|-
|143.75
|4
|2
|Yasim Murtaza (HKG)
|2
|44
|28
|22.00
|97.78
|3
|2
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|2
|43
|35*
|43
|95.56
|1
|0
|Shamim Hossain (BAN)
|2
|42
|42*
|-
|123.53
|3
|1
**All Stats updated LIVE in IND vs PAK match
Sahibzada
Farhan
-
20*
Fakhar Zaman - 17*
*Only 3 India players batted so far