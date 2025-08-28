Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Cricket Most Runs in KCL 2025: Ahammed Imran continues at Pole Position; Top 10 Run Scorers of KCL Season 2 on August 28 By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 23:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is making a strong comeback for its second season, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association. This domestic T20 tournament aims to promote and showcase cricket talent from Kerala on a national stage.

The tournament is scheduled from August 21 to September 7, 2025, with all matches taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The league follows a double round-robin format where six teams play each other twice during the league phase. The top four teams then advance to the knockout stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion. The format promises high competition and thrilling cricket for the fans throughout the 17-day event.

Most Runs in KCL 2025

Thrissur Titans' teenage sensation Ahammed Imran currently holds the top spot in the run-scoring chart with 347 runs, eclipsing India star Sanju Samson, who has also amassed 285 runs this KCL 2025 season. Apart from that, Krishna Prasad holds the third place while Rohan Kunnummal has emerged superbly in recent matches.

KCL 2025 Top Run Scorers: Top 10 Highest Runs in the Kerala Cricket League Season 2

Player Team M R I NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S Ahammed Imran Thrissur Titans 5 347 5 0 100 69.4 171.8 1 3 42 13 Sanju Samson Kochi Blue Tigers 5 285 4 0 121 71.25 182.7 1 2 22 21 Krishna Prasad Adani Trivandrum Royals 6 217 6 1 78 43.4 133.1 0 2 14 11 Rohan Kunnummal Calicut Globstars 5 205 5 0 94 41 215.8 0 2 18 16 Vishnu Vinod Aries Kollam Sailors 5 203 5 0 94 40.6 216 0 2 11 20 Sachin Baby Aries Kollam Sailors 5 175 5 1 91 43.75 154.9 0 1 14 9 Vinoop Manoharan Kochi Blue Tigers 6 174 6 0 66 29 167.3 0 1 25 7 Akhil Scaria Calicut Globstars 5 173 5 2 68* 57.67 174.8 0 1 9 12 Jalaj Saxena Alleppey Ripples 5 169 5 0 85 33.8 145.7 0 1 14 9 Salman Nizar Calicut Globstars 4 162 4 1 77 54 160.4 0 2 11 12

KCL 2025 Highest Individual Scores

Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 121 vs Kollam Sailors

Ahammed Imran (Thrissur Titans) - 100 vs Calicut Globstars

Ahammed Imran (Thrissur Titans) - 98 vs Trivandrum Royals

Vishnu Vinod (Kollam Sailors) - 94 vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Rohan Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars) - 94 vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors) - 91 vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 89 vs Thrissur Titans

KCL 2025 Most Sixes

Sanju Samson - 21 Vishnu Vinod - 20 Rohan Kunnummal - 16 Ahammed Imran - 13 Akhil Scaria - 12 Salman Nizar - 12 Muhammad Ashique - 12 Krishna Prasad - 11