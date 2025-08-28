Most Runs in KCL 2025: Ahammed Imran continues at Pole Position; Top 10 Run Scorers of KCL Season 2 on August 28

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is making a strong comeback for its second season, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association. This domestic T20 tournament aims to promote and showcase cricket talent from Kerala on a national stage.
The tournament is scheduled from August 21 to September 7, 2025, with all matches taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The league follows a double round-robin format where six teams play each other twice during the league phase. The top four teams then advance to the knockout stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion. The format promises high competition and thrilling cricket for the fans throughout the 17-day event.
Thrissur Titans' teenage sensation Ahammed Imran currently holds the top spot in the run-scoring chart with 347 runs, eclipsing India star Sanju Samson, who has also amassed 285 runs this KCL 2025 season. Apart from that, Krishna Prasad holds the third place while Rohan Kunnummal has emerged superbly in recent matches.
|Player
|Team
|M
|R
|I
|NO
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|Ahammed Imran
|Thrissur Titans
|5
|347
|5
|0
|100
|69.4
|171.8
|1
|3
|42
|13
|Sanju Samson
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|5
|285
|4
|0
|121
|71.25
|182.7
|1
|2
|22
|21
|Krishna Prasad
|Adani Trivandrum Royals
|6
|217
|6
|1
|78
|43.4
|133.1
|0
|2
|14
|11
|Rohan Kunnummal
|Calicut Globstars
|5
|205
|5
|0
|94
|41
|215.8
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Vishnu Vinod
|Aries Kollam Sailors
|5
|203
|5
|0
|94
|40.6
|216
|0
|2
|11
|20
|Sachin Baby
|Aries Kollam Sailors
|5
|175
|5
|1
|91
|43.75
|154.9
|0
|1
|14
|9
|Vinoop Manoharan
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|6
|174
|6
|0
|66
|29
|167.3
|0
|1
|25
|7
|Akhil Scaria
|Calicut Globstars
|5
|173
|5
|2
|68*
|57.67
|174.8
|0
|1
|9
|12
|Jalaj Saxena
|Alleppey Ripples
|5
|169
|5
|0
|85
|33.8
|145.7
|0
|1
|14
|9
|Salman Nizar
|Calicut Globstars
|4
|162
|4
|1
|77
|54
|160.4
|0
|2
|11
|12