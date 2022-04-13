Most Sixes by Indian players in IPL: From Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to Sanju Samson and KL Rahul

And when it comes to maximums, Chris Gayle, who also holds the record for most runs in T20 cricket, occupies the top spot with 357 sixes in 141 innings for three franchises. The player to follow the West Indian on the list is South Africa star AB de Villiers with 251 sixes in 170 innings.

In third on the overall list, is Rohit Sharma, who also leads the list for Indian players for most sixes, with a total of 234 sixes, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 224 sixes and Kieron Pollard with 222 sixes are also part of the 200 club along with Virat Kohli (214) and Suresh Raina (203).

Over the years, several Indian player also have hit the landmark including veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan along side current stars Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul among others.

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Rana became the latest players to reach the milestone for 100 sixes in IPL. But before them, many other Indian players had achieved the feat, while a few rising stars are also closing in on the milestone.

Here is the list of Indian players with most sixes in IPL so far (minimum 100 sixes):

PLAYER INNINGS SIXES Rohit Sharma 217 234 MS Dhoni 202 224 Virat Kohli 210 214 Suresh Raina 200 203 Robin Uthappa 195 182 Ambati Rayudu 172 164 Yusuf Pathan 154 158 KL Rahul 95 154 Sanju Samson 127 153 Yuvraj Singh 126 149 Shikhar Dhawan 201 133 Dinesh Karthik 203 129 Rishabh Pant 93 125 Hardik Pandya 94 106 Virender Sehwag 104 106 Manish Pandey 149 105 Nitish Rana 81 104