Most Sixes by Indian players in IPL: From Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to Sanju Samson and KL Rahul

By
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni lead the charts for most sixes by Indian players in IPL
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni lead the charts for most sixes by Indian players in IPL

Bengaluru, May 5: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a plethora of sixes and fours being struck for fun since the inception of the cash rich league in 2008.

And when it comes to maximums, Chris Gayle, who also holds the record for most runs in T20 cricket, occupies the top spot with 357 sixes in 141 innings for three franchises. The player to follow the West Indian on the list is South Africa star AB de Villiers with 251 sixes in 170 innings.

In third on the overall list, is Rohit Sharma, who also leads the list for Indian players for most sixes, with a total of 234 sixes, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 224 sixes and Kieron Pollard with 222 sixes are also part of the 200 club along with Virat Kohli (214) and Suresh Raina (203).

Over the years, several Indian player also have hit the landmark including veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan along side current stars Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul among others.

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Rana became the latest players to reach the milestone for 100 sixes in IPL. But before them, many other Indian players had achieved the feat, while a few rising stars are also closing in on the milestone.

Here is the list of Indian players with most sixes in IPL so far (minimum 100 sixes):

PLAYER INNINGS SIXES
Rohit Sharma 217 234
MS Dhoni 202 224
Virat Kohli 210 214
Suresh Raina 200 203
Robin Uthappa 195 182
Ambati Rayudu 172 164
Yusuf Pathan 154 158
KL Rahul 95 154
Sanju Samson 127 153
Yuvraj Singh 126 149
Shikhar Dhawan 201 133
Dinesh Karthik 203 129
Rishabh Pant 93 125
Hardik Pandya 94 106
Virender Sehwag 104 106
Manish Pandey 149 105
Nitish Rana 81 104
Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 16:25 [IST]
