Most Sixes in International Cricket: Rohit Sharma becomes second player after Gayle to hit 500 plus maximums

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday (December 7) crossed the milestone for 500 sixes in international cricket during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher E Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Rohit struck five maximums in his fighting knock of 51 off 28 balls, but India fell 6 runs short of Bangladesh's target of 272. The Indian skipper took his tally of sixes in international cricket to 502 and he is only behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who has struck 553 maximums.

Rohit has hit those 502 sixes in 428 matches (445 innings) across formats in ODI, T20I and Tests, while Gayle has struck those 553 maximums in 483 matches (551 innings).

The Indian skipper leads the list for active cricketers with New Zealand's Martin Guptill behind him by a fair margin with 383 sixes in 367 matches (402 innings). The top 15 list also features Rohit's compatriots Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Here is the list for players with most sixes in international cricket:

Player Team(s) Sixes
Chris Gayle West Indies/ICC 553
Rohit Sharma India 502
Shahid Afridi Pakistan/ICC/Asia 476
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 398
Martin Guptill New Zealand 383
MS Dhoni India/Asia 359
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka/Asia 352
Eoin Morgan England/Ireland 346
AB de Vlliers South Africa/Africa 328
Jos Buttler England 287
Ross Taylor New Zealand 273
Virat Kohli India 266
Sachin Tendulkar India 264
Adam Gilchrist Australia/ICC 262
David Warner Australia 259

Rohit also takes the third spot for most sixes in IPL with 240 sixes, just eleven maximums away from surpassing second-placed AB de Villiers, who has struck 251 sixes in the IPL. The leader on the IPL sixes list is Gayle, who has 351 sixes to his name.

Gayle also is record holder for most sixes in T20 cricket overall with over 1000 sixes in his career in the shortest format. Rohit is sixth in this list with 462 sixes, behind Shane Watson, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard and Gayle.

Now, let's take a look at the players with most sixes across formats in international cricket:

Most Sixes in ODIs

Rohit is fourth in the top 5 list for most sixes in One Day Internationals (ODI). Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi occupies the first spot with 351 maximums in the 50-over format, while Gayle and former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya take the next two spots.

Here is the top 5 list for most sixes in ODIs:

Player Team(s) Sixes
Shahid Afridi Pakistan/ICC/Asia 351
Chris Gayle West Indies/ICC 331
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka/Asia 270
Rohit Sharma India 256
MS Dhoni India/Asia 229
Most Sixes in T20Is

Rohit tops the list for most sixes in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) with 182 maximums followed by New Zealand's Guptill, who has struck 173 sixes and former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who has 125 sixes to his name.

Here is the top 5 list for most sixes in T20Is:

Player Team Sixes
Rohit Sharma India 182
Martin Guptill New Zealand 173
Aaron Finch Australia 125
Chris Gayle West Indies 124
Eoin Morgan England 120
Most Sixes in Tests

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter and current England Test coach Brendon McCullum leads the list for most sixes in the red ball format on the international stage. England captain Ben Stokes is the only active cricketer on the list with 105 maximums.

Here is the top 5 list for most sixes in Tests:

Player Team(s) Sixes
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 107
Ben Stokes England 105
Adam Gilchrist Australia 100
Chris Gayle West Indies 98
Jacques Kallis South Africa/ICC 97
Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:37 [IST]
