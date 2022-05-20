Most Valuable Player in IPL 2022 | Most Valuable Players in IPL 2022 List: Buttler leads the chart

Kolkata Knight Riders duo Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav follow the English batter on the list, but their run in the IPL 2022 came to an early end as their team did not reach the playoffs.

The MVP was introduced in the Indian Premier League from the 2013 season and prior to that a player of the tournament award was given to the best player of IPL from 2008 to 2012.

The Most Valuable Player in IPL is ranked based on special rating system, which rewards players points for every four, six, wicket, dot ball, catches, run outs and stumpings.

For every four, a player earns 2.5 points, for a six - 3.5 points, for a wicket - 3.5 points, for a dot ball - 1 point and for every catch or stumping 2.5 points.

All the points earned from the matches over the season are totalled together with top player earning the MVP trophy after the IPL Final.

Here is a look at the Most Valuable Player in IPL 2022 top 10 list:

Position Player (Team) Matches Points 1 Jos Buttler (RR) 13 284.5 2 Andre Russell (KKR) 14 281 3 Umesh Yadav (KKR) 12 235.5 4 Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 235 5 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 13 232.5 6 Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 227.5 7 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 227.5 8 Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 226.5 9 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 224.5 10 Umran Malik (SRH) 13 222

As mentioned earlier, the player of the tournament (IPL man of the series) award was changed to IPL MVP by the organizers in 2013 and so far there have been 11 different players that have won the award in the 14 seasons so far with three players winning the award twice.

Former Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals star Shane Watson, who won the first ever MVP award in 2013 and the first ever Man of the Series award in 2008, has won the award twice.

KKR duo Russell (2015 and 2019) and Sunil Narine (2012 and 2018) have also won the IPL MVP or IPL Man of the Series award 2 times.

Here is the list for the MVP or Man of the Series in IPL from 2008 to 2021:

Year Player Team 2008 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals 2009 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals 2014 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings 2015 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant 2018 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore