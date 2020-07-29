Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MPCA committee questions appointment of Pandit as coach after four months of decision

By Pti

Indore, July 29: The Cricket Committee of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Wednesday questioned the appointment of former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of the state team four months after the decision, saying it was not consulted on the matter.

Pandit was appointed as the head coach of the MP Ranji team in March. The Cricket Committee said it can only finalise the appointment of a coach but the MPCA kept it in dark when Pandit was appointed.

"As per the MPCA Constitution, only MPCA Cricket Committee can finalize and appoint any MP team coaches," the Cricket Committee said in a statement, which is in possession of PTI.

"The MPCA Cricket Committee is not against any individual but this disagreement is due to encroachment/intrusion of office bearers in the role/responsibilities of the Cricket Committee and the lack of structure and process of conducting affairs," it said.

The MPCA Cricket Committee comprises Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali. When contacted on the matter, MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao described the stance of the Cricket Committee as unfortunate.

"Pandit has been appointed as the head coach as per the Constitution. The Cricket Committee has been instrumental in every step and they have given their approval for the said appointment. This controversy is being created without any reason," Rao said.

Rao said Pandit has already signed a two-year contract with the MPCA. Pandit has been one of the most successful domestic coaches in India.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,531,669 | World - 16,883,804
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue