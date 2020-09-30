MS Dhoni and co trolled as Chennai Super Kings drop to eighth in IPL standings

Sunrisers were the only team not to register a win in IPL 2020 up until Match 11 of the season in which they defeated the Delhi Capitals, who suffered their first defeat of the ongoing season.

Now then, the reason CSK were trolled depite not playing was because they dropped down to the last spot on the points table of IPL 2020 standings following Hyderabad's 15-run win over Delhi.

CSK, who won the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians, suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals to stay at the foot of the table.

The IPL 2020 table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals followed by DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH's first win of the season helped them leapfrog seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and bottom side CSK.

The fact that CSK, who have been the only side to have made the IPL knockouts every season since 2008, are lying at the bottom of the IPL standings prompted a troll feast on social media with CSK trolls and memes.

Here are some of the reaction on Twitter:

CSK in last position

Le CSK fans :- 2020 is bad

2020:- pic.twitter.com/Ad82KssU3U — Jayant (@nerdisWeird) September 29, 2020

CSK last place in the points table 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gnzFRFHXel — Brendon (@Esalacupnamthey) September 29, 2020

Me filling my fellow CSK fans with hope and watching CSK at 8 in points table. pic.twitter.com/0fseFWS8fk — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2020

CSK on 🔝

Most consistent IPL team ever#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/APdVMiXCtw — Nitin MI💙 (@LoyalMIfan) September 29, 2020

After seeing #CSK at the bottom of points table :



MI Fans | CSK Fans pic.twitter.com/POYiR3jFMh — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) September 30, 2020

CSK's fans after seeing IPL point table - pic.twitter.com/LlFjPcen4U — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) September 29, 2020

CSK will look to bounce back when they meet Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 2) in Dubai.