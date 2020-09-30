MS Dhoni and co trolled as Chennai Super Kings drop to eighth in IPL standings

Bengaluru, September 30: Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's first win of the IPL 2020 season, fans trolled Chennai Super Kings on social media although MS Dhoni-led side never played on Tuesday (September 29).
Sunrisers were the only team not to register a win in IPL 2020 up until Match 11 of the season in which they defeated the Delhi Capitals, who suffered their first defeat of the ongoing season.
Now then, the reason CSK were trolled depite not playing was because they dropped down to the last spot on the points table of IPL 2020 standings following Hyderabad's 15-run win over Delhi.
CSK, who won the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians, suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals to stay at the foot of the table.
The IPL 2020 table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals followed by DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH's first win of the season helped them leapfrog seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and bottom side CSK.
The fact that CSK, who have been the only side to have made the IPL knockouts every season since 2008, are lying at the bottom of the IPL standings prompted a troll feast on social media with CSK trolls and memes.
Here are some of the reaction on Twitter:
CSK in last position— Jayant (@nerdisWeird) September 29, 2020
Le CSK fans :- 2020 is bad
2020:- pic.twitter.com/Ad82KssU3U
CSK last place in the points table 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gnzFRFHXel— Brendon (@Esalacupnamthey) September 29, 2020
#SRHvDC— स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎➐ (@explorerhoon) September 29, 2020
CSK fans watching points table :- pic.twitter.com/eQpORIW5hb
Me filling my fellow CSK fans with hope and watching CSK at 8 in points table. pic.twitter.com/0fseFWS8fk— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2020
CSK on 🔝— Nitin MI💙 (@LoyalMIfan) September 29, 2020
Most consistent IPL team ever#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/APdVMiXCtw
After seeing #CSK at the bottom of points table :— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) September 30, 2020
MI Fans | CSK Fans pic.twitter.com/POYiR3jFMh
CSK's fans after seeing IPL point table - pic.twitter.com/LlFjPcen4U— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) September 29, 2020
CSK will look to bounce back when they meet Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 2) in Dubai.
