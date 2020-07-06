Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni birthday: Five most memorable ODI innings of Mr Ice Man

By
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will turn 39 on Tuesday
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will turn 39 on Tuesday

Bengaluru, July 6: The 'Ice Man' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will turn 39 on Tuesday (July 7). Dhoni's future in international cricket is still debatable as he has not played a match since India's semifinal exit from ICC World Cup 2019 last year. Neither Dhoni nor the BCCI had made any statement about his career.

Dhoni was supposed to play in the IPL 2020 while leading the Chennai Super Kings but the tournament has been indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But Dhoni's legacy is safe in Indian cricket as the most successful limited-over captain and as a batsman who orchestrated some improbable chases. Here MyKhel glances back to check five most memorable ODI knocks of Dhoni.

1. 91 n.o. vs Sri Lanka

1. 91 n.o. vs Sri Lanka

This is, perhaps, the most significant of Dhoni's ODI innings. It came on that fateful April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Dhoni did not have a great tournament till then but showed gumption to promote himself to No 4, till then occupied by Yuvraj Singh. Dhoni played a brilliant innings and along with Gautam Gambhir took India close to victory and finished off the chase with a massvie six of Nuwan Kulasekhara over long-on. India brought the World Cup home after 28 years.

183 vs Sri Lanka

183 vs Sri Lanka

The knock showed us the destructive abilities of MS Dhoni as a batsman as early as 2005. Sri Lanka made 298 in 50 overs with Kumar Sangakkara making a hundred in the third ODI of the seven-match series at Jaipur. It was also one of those rare instances when Dhoni came to bat at No 3 in an ODI after the departure of Sachin Tendulkar. Those days Rahul Dravid was India's No 3 in ODIs. Dhoni manhandled Lankan en route to 183, till date the highest score by a wicketkeeper batsman in ODIs. And India took a 3-0 lead in the series.

113 vs Pakistan

113 vs Pakistan

It was one of those rare instances when Dhoni's knock ended up in a losing cause. India were reduced to 29 for five at Chennai in 2012 and it was on Dhoni to take India to a respectable total. Dhoni made 113 off 125 balls to ensure that India lasted the full 50 overs and raised 227 for six. But the total was not enough as Pakistan notched up a six-wicket win with opener Nasir Jamshed making a hundred and Younis Khan a 58. But Dhoni was man of the match.

4. 44 n.o. vs Australia

4. 44 n.o. vs Australia

It was not a big knock. But helped India remain in the race for a final berth of the Commonwealth Bank tri-series also involving Australia and Sri Lanka in 2012. Dhoni kept India's chase of 270 with a composed innings that saw him crawling to 33 off 55 balls before the final over. India required 13 runs off the last over bowled by Clint McKay. Dhoni hammered McKay for a six in the third ball off the over and then secured the victory. That six was measured an incredible 112 meter, the longest yet at the Adelaide Oval.

5. 45 n.o. vs Sri Lanka

5. 45 n.o. vs Sri Lanka

After restricting Sri Lanka to a meagre 201 in the final of the tri-series at the Queens Park Oval, Trinidad, in 2013, India were on course for an easy victory. With Rohit Sharma marshalling the chase, they were 139 for 3 in the 32nd over. But the dismissal of Rohit changed the whole scenario as India were reduced to 182 for 9 with last man Ishant Sharma keeping Dhoni company. India needed 15 runs off the final over bowled by Shaminda Eranga. But for Dhoni it was all easy, smoking two sixes and a four to take India to title win.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue