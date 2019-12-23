Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket: Check out Thala's finest moments

By
MS Dhoni completes 15 years in cricket
MS Dhoni completes 15 years in cricket

Bengaluru, December 23: MS Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday (December 23). On this day, Dhoni made his debut for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2004 in Chittagong. Since then Dhoni grew into one of the legends in world cricket and one of India's most successful captains.

At present, Dhoni is on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2019. MyKhel takes a look at some of the bright moments in Dhoni's career.

1. 183 vs SL at Jaipur, 2005

1. 183 vs SL at Jaipur, 2005

It, perhaps, was the earliest indication of the finisher inside Dhoni. Sri Lanka made a stiff 298 for 4 and India lost Sachin Tendulkar early in the chase. Skipper Sourav Ganguly promoted Dhoni to No 3 and it paid a massive dividend. No other Indian batsman managed to score briskly or reached fifty, but Dhoni hammered a 145-ball 183 with 15 fours and 10 sixes as India raced past the target with four overs to spare. The knock told the world about the arrival of Dhoni.

2. 2007 World T20 win

2. 2007 World T20 win

It was the first time Dhoni was leading in India. And India went on to win the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa. Since that triumph Dhoni and India never looked back. The T20 format became a rage in India and soon Indian Premier League came into existence and cemented the place of T20 among Indian cricket fans.

3. 2011 50-over WC triumph

3. 2011 50-over WC triumph

India's previous 50-over victory came way back in 1983. On the home soil, India were considered favourites and India justified the tag going all the way to title triumph. The triumph was all the more sweet because Dhoni sealed it with a massive six over long on fence to beat Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

4. 2013 Champions Trophy win

4. 2013 Champions Trophy win

India annexed the Champions Trophy title in England with a strong run throughout the tournament. Thus India became the first nation to win all the three ICC trophies. Shikhar Dhawan was the man of the series.

5. Dhoni's records

5. Dhoni's records

Dhoni has played 90 Tests and made 4876 runs at 38.09 with 6 hundreds and 33 fifties. In 350 ODIs, he made 10773 runs at 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties. From 98 T20Is, Dhoni has amassed 1617 runs at 37.60 with two fifties.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue