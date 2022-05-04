MS Dhoni completes 200 matches as CSK player; Here's Captain Cool's awesome records in IPL

As a captain, Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

He has also led the side to wins in the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

Other than CSK, Dhoni had also represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants team in the league for two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Dhoni had led this side to the finals of the 2017 edition of the league, which they lost to Mumbai Indians.

In his IPL career as a batsman, Dhoni has scored 4,886 in 229 games at an average of 39.40. He has 24 half-centuries to his name and 84 not out is his best individual score in the league.

Dhoni has had a solid IPL season so far, putting his 'finisher' side on display occasionally, scoring 140 runs in nine games with an average of 35.00. One half-century has come out of his bat this season, with the best being 50 not out. Coming to the match, CSK has won the toss and has chosen to field first.

“We plan well and try to ensure that the process is right and don’t think too much about the results. We don’t think about the uncontrollable. We try to eliminate mistakes from our game. That helps us do well... And the success of CSK is not just about me, it is about the fact that we have a great team in place,” Dhoni had said.

“For me, my country has always come first, followed by my parents and wife and child. That has helped me take crucial decisions in life. When you are at the moment and you follow a principle then decision making becomes a lot easier,” he said.

Dhoni’s IPL record as batsman & captain

Dhoni: M: 229, Runs: 4886, Avg: 39.4, 100s: 0, Best: 84

Dhoni: M: 205, Win: 122, Loss: 82, NR: 1, Percentage: 59.70.