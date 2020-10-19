MS Dhoni completes 4000 runs for CSK and 150 dismissals in IPL

During the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, MS Dhoni registered his 4000th run for CSK and also claimed his 150th dismissal in the league.

Dhoni, who became the first player to make 200 appearances in the IPL, scored 28 off 28 balls on a slow wicket as his team set a target of 126 for Royals, who were reduced to 28 for 3 in 4.3 overs with the veteran wicketkeeper claiming two catches to dismiss Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa.

In the second ball of the fourth over, Uthappa skied a scoop and Dhoni collected a high catch, while he claimed a second catch down the leg side to dismiss Samson off the third ball of the fifth over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

MS Dhoni creates history, becomes first player to make 200th IPL appearance

In 200 games, the former India captain has amassed 4,596 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. His strike-rate reads 137.67. He is seventh on the list for most runs scored in IPL.

With 215 maximums, Dhoni also ranks third in the list of big-hitters in the tournament after Chris Gayle (333 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231 sixes). However, this season, he could only manage 136 runs in nine outings so far with 6 sixes.

In the match, RR wicketkeeper batsman Samson also took his 50th catch.