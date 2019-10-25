MS Dhoni era coming to an end: These five youngsters offer India option of wicketkeeper batsman

1. Rishabh Pant

Prasad indicated that Pant will be treated as India's primary option for the wicketkeeper batsman role. He might have had a disappointing tour to West Indies and subsequently lost his place in the side in the series against South Africa. But he is back for the series against Bangladesh and he will be watched keenly.

2. Ishan Kishan

Kishan is a 21-year-old left-handed batsman and keeper from Dhoni's home state Jharkhand. He has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and for India A. He is a neat wicketkeeper and a hard-hitting batsman evidenced by his strike-rate of 70, 90.5 and 130.9 in First-Class, List A and T20 competitions. He is also one of the rare batsmen to have hundreds in all three formats.

3. Sanju Samson

Sanju made a return to the India side after a four-year hiatus. Though Prasad made it clear that Sanju will be treated as a specialist batsman than in the wicketkeeper batsman role. But he presents that tantalising option of having a frontline batsman doubling up as wicketkeeper.

4. KL Rahul

At the moment, Rahul is out of favour after a modest series in West Indies. But he showed signs of good touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has kept wickets too. But considering the talent he has, Rahul will always be in the loop.

5. KS Bharat

The Andhra wicketkeeper batsman is a consistent performer in domestic season and for India A. But he is more of a long format player. However, Bharat's skills behind the wicket and potential with the bat will tempt the powers that be to give a chance for the youngster.