MS Dhoni explains why he said Chennai Super Kings youngsters lack spark!

Riding on Gaikwad's unbeaten fifty, Chennai Super Kings defeated RCB by 8 wickets to notch their fourth win of the IPL 2020.

"Ruturaj batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. He was looking to time the ball, and if you look for four, you can get six," Dhoni began while talking to the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.

So, why was he harsh on the young players in the CSK side? "It does hurt when you don't do well, so you try to amplify certain emotions because the guys don't drop the game. It can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So, I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," Dhoni said.

Till now, the Super Kings were struggling to stitch together a comprehensive team effort and on Sunday they managed it against the Bangalore side. Dhoni was a happy man.

"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par. The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting but today the start was very good," said Dhoni.

Despite the win, the Super Kings are still out of the race for play-offs and possibly the last time we saw this core unit of them in the IPL.