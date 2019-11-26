MS Dhoni's future: Ravi Shastri to wait till the end of IPL 2020 to take a decision

1. Shastri on Dhoni

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country," Shastri told IANS.

2. Shastri backs Rishabh Pant

"We just tell him that you are young and nobody expects you to learn everything in one day. You are bound to make mistakes, but as long as you sit down and thing about ways to rectify those mistakes, you know that is what this game will teach you. You are not going to be a superstar in one day. You will have your ups and your downs. That is life, but the more you work harder, the more the sacrifices you make, the better you will become," he said.

3. Shastri firmly behind Ganguly

"I was one of the first to congratulate him when he became the President because I was delighted that more important than anything a BCCI was back in place to put Indian cricket where it belongs both on and off the field. I was even more delighted that a cricketer should be at the helm at this important phase of Indian cricket. And Sourav having been a fabulous player and captain and been around as an administrator, him becoming the President adds a lot of value," he said.

4. Shastri on D/N Tests

"When you talk of the cricket, it has its positives and negatives. How the pink ball can retain its shine, its texture will be the test in the future. I feel it will take some time for the manufactures to get the right kind of ball so that people can see that ball in the night and how it gets affected once there is dew. In the twilight session the ball moved a lot and in the last session it just came onto the bat and it started losing its colour. How that can be changed and how the pink ball can maintain everything like the red ball will be the challenge," he said.