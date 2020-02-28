Dhoni has to play more matches to be part of T20 World Cup plans: Kapil Dev

Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been put on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

The 38-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain, who led India to two world titles, has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be.

He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January.

"It's not just Dhoni who is playing the IPL. I am a person who look for a young player who we can be proud of in the next 10 years. I think Dhoni has already done so much for the country," Kapil said during the fifth edition of HCL Grant event in Noida on Thursday (February 27).

"As his fan, yes (would like to see him playing the T20 World Cup) but as a cricketer I think it all depends on the management. He hasn't played for one year. He should play more matches to be in the team. There shouldn't be different parameters for different players," the 1983 World Cup winning skipper said.

"He is on his last leg. I am his fan so I would love to see him but in IPL I am looking for the next generation."