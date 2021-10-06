MS Dhoni is not going anywhere! 'Thala' confirms he will play for CSK in IPL 2022 too

While attending a function to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India Cements, Dhoni said he would like his last game to be at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home ground of the Super Kings.

"When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and can meet all the fans," he said during the function.

There was a lot of talk about why Dhoni decided to retire on August 15 last year, and several of the associated that decision to his affinity towards armed forces. Dhoni had announced his decision to retire from international cricket through an Instagram post.

Even now, Dhoni did not reveal much about that call but just said, "It can't be a better day than that. August 15."

The retirement from IPL question has been asked several times during the IPL 2021 too as he struggled to force pace in the limited times he batted in the tournament.

The question gained momentum when Dhoni failed to force pace against Delhi Capitals making a 27-ball 18 without hitting a single boundary. It led to the criticism that Dhoni is holding up slot in the squad and the CSK should move away from the Jharkhand man despite him being their most successful and loyal captain.

However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming backed Dhoni saying not just the CSK captain a host of other batters struggled on the slow pitch.