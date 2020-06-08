Auction is coming - MS Dhoni's hilarious response to Deepak Chahar's death bowling plans

In fact, the Rajasthani paceman Chahar says he had revealed the plan to the veteran cricketer, who reacted to it hilariously.

Chahar was asked whether he has a secret plan to bowling to Dhoni in death overs during Star Sports' "Cricket Connected" show, where he admitted that he had discussed the same with Dhoni and even revealed his plan.

"I had asked the same question to him four days back. He (Dhoni) said 'knuckleball would be a good option'. And I replied saying that you would hit it out of the park then," said Deepak with a smile before adding, "wide yorker and slower bouncer would be good options and he replied saying 'thanks for revealing the plan and watch out for the auctions."

Dhoni has played a significant role in Chahar's rise as a T20 specialist from being picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction to him realising the dream of playing for India. Chahar was bought by CSK ahead of the 2018 season in which he played a key role with the ball to help the Dhoni-led side lift the trophy on their comeback in the IPL after two years.

Chahar was later handed his India debut following his IPL heroics, which he improvised the following season in 2019 by bolowing well in the powerplays.

Last week, Chahar acknowledged MS Dhoni's role in his career and said that the CSK captain knows 'how to use his players' which he feels is the biggest attribute for a captain.

"As for Mahi bhai, we all know how cool he is. His cricketing knowledge is unbelievable. Having captained for so long, he can pre-empt what is going to happen and how one should react to a situation. Also, he knows how to use his players and I feel that is the biggest skill of a captain," said the 27-year-old.

"If you can bring the best out of your player knowing his area of strength, then nothing beats that. And Mahi bhai can do that and that is why he has achieved what he has. He just knows how to get the best out of you."

Chahar was nursing a stress fracture which he picked up back in December before the lockdown and was destined to miss the IPL this season, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed.

Chahar, who has now recovered, says he would love to make a return to competitive cricket with the IPL.

"We will need to slowly get back into the system and I believe that IPL could be the perfect vehicle for us to return to cricketing action. It helps that we have a lot of games and that gets you into the rhythm.

"If you make a player play an ODI or Test immediately after the break, the body might break down due to the load. Like when you hit the gym, you don't do a 100kg bench press to start with.

"Similarly, playing the IPL will help not just the bowlers, but all cricketers as the level of competition you get here is top-class. But we do need a proper camp before the IPL starts so that we can get back into the groove after this phase away from the game," he said.

Speaking of IPL and returns, MS Dhoni also was expected to make his much anticipated return to cricketing action by leading Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni hasn't played a match since India's 2019 World Cup exit in July. So, the former Indian captain's fans will be hoping the cash-rich league takes place this year.