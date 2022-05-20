MS Dhoni says he will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023; Fans go ecstatic!

Everyone was curious to know the future of Dhoni as far as his IPL career is concerned. The CSK captain confirmed that he will return to play in the IPL 2023 in the yellow jersey.

Dhoni was asked whether the IPL 2022 will be his last match for Chennai Super Kings, a franchise that he led to 4 IPL titles.

“Definitely (coming back to play in IPL 2023), because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said MS Dhoni in the pre-match presentation on Star Sports.

Dhoni took charge of CSK midway through the IPL 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja handed the captaincy back after struggling to cope with the leadership role.

Dhoni had stepped away from captaincy before the start of the IPL 2022 but had to return to the hot seat. However, the comeback of Dhoni too could not help the CSK as they had been eliminated from the IPL 2022 playoffs race.

In fact, the CSK had made a horrible beginning to the IPL 2022 losing their first four matches, a sequence from which they hardly recovered.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had predicted the hard road ahead for Dhoni when he came back as CSK skipper in place of Jadeja.

“His mindset will be to win every game, but don't forget he is 7-8 years older than when he could do it at ease. Having said that, don't write them off. There is pressure of having lost the first few games under Jadeja. Their backs are against the wall, they are cornered tigers.

"They can win everything, and the message will be to just go and express yourself. Play freely, play fearless cricket. If we lost, we are out of this competition, but each game we win, our confidence will only go up," Shastri had said on Star Sports.