Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni should keep playing as long as he is fit and in form, says Gautam Gambhir

By Pti
Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni should keep playing as long as he is fit
Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni should keep playing as long as he is fit

New Delhi, July 26: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday (July 25) said Mahendra Singh Dhoni must continue playing international cricket as long he feels he is fit, in form and enjoying the game.

The World Cup-winning swashbuckler, on a sabbatical from cricket for the past one year, turned 39 on July 7. He has not played any cricket since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year.

Gambhir, who played a lot of cricket with Dhoni, said, "Age is just a number, I think if you are in a very good form, if you are hitting the ball really well.

"MS Dhoni, if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number - especially at six and seven."

Dhoni led the country in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

He is the only captain to win all ICC trophies.

"If he is in great fitness and form, he should continue playing because no one can actually force anyone to retire," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"A lot of experts can put a lot of pressure on people like MS Dhoni because of their age and stuff but again it's an individual decision, when you started playing cricket it was your individual decision."

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won the inaugural World T20 in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, among others.

Speaking about the IPL taking place in the UAE due to rising COVID cases in India, Gambhir said, "It does not matter where it goes but if it goes to UAE, it's a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it's going to change the mood of the nation as well.

"It's not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, it's simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NAP 2 - 0 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 8:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue