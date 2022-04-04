Cricket
MS Dhoni trolled for approach in Chennai Super Kings run chase against Punjab Kings

By

Bengaluru, April 4: A day after the 11th anniversary of MS Dhoni's finish that clinched the ICC World Cup for India, the former skipper was trolled for his approach in a run chase during an Indian Premier League match.

Dhoni is labelled as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen, but his innings for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings garnered attention for a very different reason.

Earlier in the first innings, the veteran wicketkeeper wowed the netizens when he did a Jonty Rhodes kind of dive to effect a run out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

But during CSK's reply to PBKS' target of 181, Dhoni was made fun of for his "Test" like approach when the team needed to score at a higher run rate at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK were in a spot of bother when Dhoni walked in to bat at number 7, reeling at 36/5 in 7.3 overs. Shivam Dube, who came in at number 6 played a swift knock of 57.

Dhoni, meanwhile, played rather slowly and earned the reaction from fans on social media as CSK suffered their third defeat in as many games, after being bowled out for 126 in their run chase of 181.

Here are some reactions from the fans who were not amused with Dhoni's approach in the run chase:

One fan said, Dhoni is sabotaging Dube by playing a Test innings, while another said kids these days won't know how good he was.

MORE MS DHONI NEWS

