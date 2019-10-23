Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar retires from all forms of cricket

Nayar represented India in only three ODIs but his record as a first-class player is more promising. The all-rounder played a crucial role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy success during the 2012-13 season, scoring 940 runs in 16 innings.

"I'm absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I'm a happy man," Nayar told PTI on Wednesday (October 23).

It's been an absolute honour and I'm grateful for all the support I've received through my playing career.Gave it my everything and like they say 'no regrets no comebacks'.its time to move on...thank you everyone for… https://t.co/oqYs3wK30u — abhishek nayar (@abhisheknayar1) October 23, 2019

Known as the Mumbai team's crisis man for his penchant to bail the side out of difficult situations, the 36-year-old has played 103 first-class games, the bulk of them for Mumbai, and scored 5749 runs while taking 173 wickets.

Nayar, during his illustrious career, won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half.

After his role as a mentor with the team last season, Nayar has now been named as the assistant coach of the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, with former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum being the head coach.

Meanwhile, Nayar's colleague in the KKR set up McCullum and his Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane tweeted congragulatory messages.

Congrats on everything you have achieved @abhisheknayar1! Onto the next chapter my brother. Delighted to have you alongside us 💪🏻 https://t.co/gQsuxfkVBF — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) October 23, 2019

Wishing aamcha Mumbai partner a very happy retirement. It was a pleasure playing with you @abhisheknayar1 pic.twitter.com/Ix2Q9F9MoY — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 23, 2019

