Mumbai Indians Best Playing 11 against LSG; MI should include these 3 players for first win in IPL 2022

1 MI Squad 2022

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

2 MI Best Possible Playing 11 vs LSG

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Dewald Brevis, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Jaydev Unadkat, 8 Mayank Markande, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10, Riley Meredith, 11 Arshad Khan.

3 Changes MI should make

The MI batting line-up look quite alright apart from lack of runs from skipper Rohit Sharma, and we can hope that the HitMan changes his course sooner than later. Others like Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have chipped in on occasions and they just need to be a little more consistent.

But it is their bowling line up that is giving them a whole of issues as Jasprit Bumrah ploughed the field alone without any meaningful support from the other end.

1 Arshad Khan for Basil Thampi: Arshad is a 24-year-old left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh and he can give that much needed different angle to attack, something Trent Boult offered to MI till IPL 2021. Thampi has showed some sparks but often went for big runs and left with hardly any ideas when the batsmen were on the charge against him. Thampi has taken 5 wickets from as many matches at 9.50 run rate.

2 Mayank Markande for M Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin also has taken 5 wickets from as many matches but lacked penetration as the batsmen often negated him with ease. It is time MI looked around and give a chance to Markande, a young leg-spinner who rose to prominence with a some good efforts for Mumbai outfit a few years ago.

3 Riley Meredith for Tymal Mills: Mills is MI’s top-wicket taker this season with 6 wickets from 4 matches but has often struggled to control the flow of runs evidenced by that economy of 9.71. Meredith who can bowl at high pace should be given a chance now as experimenting a fresh bowler at this stage will do no harm. After all, what more depth MI can plough?

4 Points and NRR

MI have 0 points from 5 matches and their Net run rate too is worst in the IPL 2022 at -1.072.