Mumbai Indians Kiwis pacer Trent Boult tames heat in UAE, learn how!

Boult, who was adjudged man of the match, admitted that it was a major challenge but he kept a clear head to take two wickets for 28 runs from four overs to keep Sunrisers under check.

"We had watched a bit of cricket played on this wicket, and here we have a small ground too. It was a good effort by the boys. We had something to bowl to. I am known for swing and not for slower ones with the new ball, but you just use variations and angles. I have a bit of fun there," said Boult in the post-match presentation.

"Yes, it is a very foreign conditions for me, very hot, but you have to be clear in your head and execute what you want to do, and not worry about the ball travelling out of the park," he said.

Boult said it was satisfying to get the wicket of his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "I don't actually get Kane out too much in the nets. So nice to do so, but more important to get the wicket."