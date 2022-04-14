Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate in IPL 2022 match against PBKS

This was Mumbai Indians’ second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower, stated a media release from the IPL.

Not playing good cricket: Rohit

After facing the fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said they are not playing good cricket for a while in the tournament and that's why they are on the 'losing side.'

Brilliant half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were backed by courageous bowling performance as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

This is Mumbai Indians' fifth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for Punjab this is their third win of the season.

"There's hardly anything to find out from that game. I thought we played the game pretty well, came pretty close towards the back end of our batting innings.

“It's just that a couple of crucial runouts there was not needed, but that happens. At one stage we were cruising through and keeping up with the run rate as well, but in the end we couldn't hold our nerves. Credit to Kings with the way they bowled at the back end," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"If you're not winning games, you've got to try to find a way you can succeed as a team as a batting group. So we're trying to find different ideas, different thought processes. It doesn't seem to be working at the moment but I don't want to take anything away from the guys.

“We fought pretty well. We batted brilliantly, but they held their nerves pretty good, the Kings, and they won the game," said MI skipper.