Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Best possible playing XI, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming details

Let's delve deep into the match and find out how Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians weigh up against each other.

1. Team analysis, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai began the IPL 2020 with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings and they will be eager to register a win and get some early momentum. They may not bring in a lot of changes to the team as the tournament for them is just one-match old. They will be eager, though, for a meatier contribution from skipper Rohit Sharma and the middle-order consisting Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya should be able to convert the starts into something bigger. Mumbai will also hope that Jasprit Bumrah gets his radar correct after the pacer leaked more than 40 runs in the match against Super Kings, such a rarity for him.

Predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

2. Team analysis, Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders would want to start the IPL 2020 with a win. Dinesh Karthik had a poor tournament last year both as captain and batsman. There was hints of him having rift with Andre Russell too. Karthik would want to wash away all those memories with a fine start to IPL 13. Sunil Narine was in good touch in the recent CPL 2020 and the KKR would hope that Russell, who had a mediocre CPL 2020, would regain his dreaded touch.

Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain, WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier.

3. Match details

Date: September 22

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP