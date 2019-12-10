Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

My father is not Courtney Walsh, says Hayden Walsh of West Indies

By
My father is not Courtney Walsh: Hayden
My father is not Courtney Walsh: Hayden

Mumbai, December 10: "People, my father is not Courtney Walsh," is what Hayden Walsh jr has to keep reminding anyone who thinks that he is a progeny of one of West Indies' pace bowling greats.

However after an impactful performance against India, the 27-year-old leg-spinner is confident that he will now be able to carve an identity of his own, where deceptive googlies will be discussed more than lethal bouncers.

"I was playing in the Canada T20 league and someone called me Courtney Walsh (laughs). So yeah...People my father is not Courtney Walsh. But I guess now they will now find out who I am and who is my father," said Walsh, who had figures of 2/28, including wickets of Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer.

He foxed a rampaging Dube with a loopy googly outside the off-stump, a trait he has developed bowling to southpaws like Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.

"I was bowling a lot to Evin (Lewis) and Nicholas (Pooran) in the nets. I was a bit confident coming in to bowl to him (Dube)," Walsh said.

He was visibly elated as he is finally finding his feet in international cricket. "Yeah, it has been like a roller-coaster ride for me. As you can see, I have been working hard trying to find my way to the top into international cricket. Just to be here and perform in a game is just. I am over the moon," he added.

He credited his consistent show in the Caribbean Premier League as one of the reasons for his success.

"I did well in the Caribbean Premier League and it obviously caught the selectors' eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it helped me here," Walsh said. He wouldn't mind IPL scouts taking a note of his performances but the primary goal now will be to win the series.

"Yeah well, the main thing is more to win the series. The goal is just winning this series and to help the team do their best."

To a question if winning the toss was crucial for the Windies, Walsh replied: "Yeah, I think the toss as you saw in Hyderabad, it was very important because of the dew factor. I don't think dew was much of a factor tonight.

"But knowing that we were going to bowl first and we have such a strong bowling team. Once we do well, we would be able to restrict them to a good total," he said.

More WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v WI: 3rd T20: Preview, Dream11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue