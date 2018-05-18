My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Chennai on May 18

Delhi Daredevils would look to play party spoilers when they take on Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday. Delhi have been eliminated from the race for the play-offs and would look to play for pride in the clash against CSK.

MS Dhoni and his men would look for an outright win to confirm one of the top two spots so that they can get two shots for a place in the final. Shreyas Iyer led side has been knocked out of the tournament and the result of this side will be rather inconsequential.

The Men in Yellow though would love to win and seal their position in the top two in order to get two shots at the playing in the final of the Indian Premier League. CSK have done well so far, taking the second spot in points table with 16 points. But they would be in no mood to release the pressure and go all out against DD. They will need another two points to confirm a top two berth. DD would look to play party spoilers. But CSK are too strong for them.

Best economical pick - Deepak Chahar has been CSK's most impressive bowler of the season. Dhoni has used Chahar in the powerplays and he has troubled batsmen with his swing. He has taken 7 wickets in the tournament so far and has been CSK's most economical bowler with a fantastic economy of 7.29 runs per over.

Top captains & vice captains - Ambati Rayudu has been the surprise package for CSK. The right-hand batsman was given the responsibility of opening the innings, something that he hasn't done that often in his career. However, Rayudu has made the most of the opportunity and has scored 535 runs at an outstanding average of 48.63 in the 12 matches that he has played this season. Rishabh Pant is leading the Delhi Daredevils batting line-up with his consistency and big hitting ability. Pant has demolished bowling attack with his brilliant stroke-play. However, he has lacked support from other players and waged a lone battle in most of the encounters.

Smart pick - Shane Watson has looked unstoppable this season. In the 12 matches that he has played this year he has scored 424 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike-rate of 154.74. He has also delivered with the ball, taking 6 wickets.

Cautious Pick - The death-over specialist of CSK DJ Bravo is having a torrid time with the ball. He has conceded runs at the economy rate of 9.89, which is very expensive for a bowler of his caliber. He is getting too predictable these days with his repetitive slow off-cutters. Batsmen are picking him easily.

My XI - Ambati Rayudu (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Deepak Chahar, Shane Watson, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja