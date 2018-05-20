My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Mumbai on May 20

Delhi Daredevils would look to spoil Mumbai Indians party when they take on Rohit Sharma and his men in their last home clash in IPL 2018 at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday. Delhi are coming of a morale boosting win over Chennai Super Kings and would look to beat Mumbai to eliminate them from the race for play-offs. Mumbai must win the clash against Delhi by a big margin to qualify for play-offs. Mumbai Indians have done well in IPL 2018, but results have not followed them. Nevertheless, they have a history of sneaking into play-offs. DD did well in the clash against CSK.

Best economical pick - The middle order has been the most successful department for the Daredevils in the season. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in a good run and has led the team from the front. He has scored well and has set the examples for the other players to follow. He will hope to win the match for his side as a consolation win.

Top captains & vice captains - Rishabh Pant has been the most successful batsman for the Delhi Daredevils side in the season. Pant is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap at the moment. It is unfortunate that the youngster will not get to play in the playoffs this season. Even in last game, he had got off to a decent start in the match. Hardik Pandya has been on the receiving end with the ball in the last few matches. He is the highest wicket-taker for them with 18 scalps to his name but the economy rate is on the higher side. Hardik needs to bowl to a plan and help his skipper by bowling a decent four-over spell which will, in turn, work wonders for the team.

Smart pick - Jasprit Bumrah once again proved his worth against KXIP as he snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. The key wickets at the death led Mumbai to a resounding victory which has kept them alive in the tournament. He has 16 wickets to his name this season and is currently fifth in the race for the purple cap and he will have to continue in the same vein if Mumbai are hoping to go all the way this year.

Cautious Pick - Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, has strangely gone flop this year. He has failed to lead from the front which is probably the reason that the defending champions are fighting it out to make it to the playoffs.

My XI - Rishabh Pant (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Kieron Pollard, Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell