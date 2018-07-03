My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on July 3

Bengaluru, July 3: The much-awaited tussle between India and England is all set to commence from today as they will face in the first of the three T20 Internationals.

The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the encounter as the superstars in the shortest format of the game will stack in front of each other.

Preview: 1st T20I

The hosts are in excellent form in the limited overs format but they will know that India are no pushovers and they will be tested to the hilt in this series. Last time these two teams met in T20Is, the Men in Blue had got the better of a similar side but it was in their own backyard.

England will be keen to turn things this time around and no wonder they have emerged as one of the best sides since then.

Eoin Morgan has been the happy captain to possess such a talented team with him and must be confident of continuing with their good run at home.

Virat Kohli's men literally thumped Ireland in the two matches and they couldn't have started the tour in a better way.

Best economical pick - Kuldeep Yadav was absolutely unplayable against Ireland and will be tested in front of some of the amazing hitters of the cricket ball.

Kohli has been banking on the variety of the bowling attack India possesses and the chinaman is expected to spin a web around the home side.

A lot will depend on how Kuldeep will bowl in this series as he is able to extract turn off the flat pitch as well.

Top captains & vice captains - Jos Buttler has found his groove ever since the Rajasthan Royals decided to give him a go at the top of the order with the bat. England continued with the same thought process which has yielded similar results now and his knock against Australia must have left India thinking about how to stop him.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in top form of late. The Indian team will bank on Dhawan's aggressive approach and will be looking for a quick start from the southpaw. Dhawan looked in good nick in the first T20 against Ireland where he made 74 runs off just 45 balls.

Smart pick - Jason Roy has been in good form of late, scoring two centuries in the ODI series against Australia. While he did struggle in the IPL in Indian conditions, the conditions in England could not be better for a batsman like him at the moment, and he will be looking to capitalize on that.

Cautious Pick - Yet another player who many felt did not deserve to be a part of the squad. Needless to say, Manish Pandey could not make an impact in the 2 T20Is against Ireland and might lost his place from playing XI against England.

My XI - Jos Buttler (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Moeen Ali, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina.