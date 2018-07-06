My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on July 6

Who would've thought England would be in a must-win situation after the way they had thumped Australia in the preceding series?

No wonder they are a brilliant side filled with exuberance and talent, but the way India handed them a royal pasting, many are doubting if they can even make a comeback.

Their inability to handle quality wrist-spin has been exposed and each one of their batsmen needs to work on the same.

Team India, on the other hand, have commenced the tour exceedingly well with three back-to-back wins and are flying high. The moto should be to win the series though and they will be ready for the counter punch from England who will come hard at them to level the series.

Best economical pick - Kuldeep Yadav has foxed a lot of batsmen with his variations. Kuldeep, who took 7 wickets in 2 games against Ireland, bagged 5 wickets in the first T20I against England. He dismissed the likes of Buttler, Bairstow, Joe Root, Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan during the first T20I. He will be crucial in the middle overs.



Top captains & vice captains - Every time he walks out to bat, he scores runs, that white ball looks more like a hapless piece of tool which is destined to be whacked away. Jos Buttler has been in sensational form in the recent time.

He started his innings with a scoop off a full ball on the stumps and then never looked back, almost sprinted away to his half-century. There were some doubts over whether or not KL Rahul will make it to the starting eleven of this Indian team.

All those doubts were put to rest when he walked in at 3 and smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the park. He scored a spectacular century off just 53 balls that helped India cruise past England's total. His knock was all about pure timing and it oozed class.

Smart pick - Watch out for the Indian captain. He's not known to stay away from the limelight for long. Virat Kohli gave away his number 3 slot to Rahul which has worked wonders for the team. But the time might come later on the tour where he will also have to get a feel in the middle. He would love to lead from the front and if the need arises, he will be in the mood to play a match-winning inning and seal the series for India.

Cautious Pick - Alex Hales is rarely out of action when it comes to T20Is. He struggled immensely against Pandya and Kuldeep in the first match. He has also been criticized a lot for his knock. The Indian bowlers will have to keep him on his toes else the explosive right-hander can take the game away from them.

My XI - Jos Buttler (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Willey, Y Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.