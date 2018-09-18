MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs Hong Kong on September 18

India will kick-start their Asia Cup campaign facing Hong Kong in their maiden appearance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hong Kong, on the other hand, could well be playing their last ODI game for a while having lost their ODI status early on.

The Associate team has failed terribly with the bat and won't find it any ease against the strong Indian bowling line-up. India won't field in all the players returning after the completion of the England tour as they would be playing Pakistan on the very next day. Hong Kong will be hoping to produce their best to try and trouble the top-ranked Asian team.

Best economical pick - Yuzvendra Chahal forms a formidable spin bowling pair along with Kuldeep Yadav. He has caused a lot of trouble even on non-spinner friendly pitches in South Africa and England His best attribute is his uncanny ability to pick wickets in the pressure situations as he shows incredible composure even when the batsmen look to attack him.

Top captains & vice captains - Rohit Sharma, after being named the captain, will be hoping to stamp his authority in the multi-nation tournament. His power-hitting prowess has helped India win a number of matches and Hong Kong will be in with a tough task of restricting the might of the opening batsman. In the English tour, he scored two hundreds at Bristol and Nottingham respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of, if not the best fast bowler in limited overs format right now. He can cause a lot of trouble with the new ball but he's a specialist when it comes to bowling in death overs. He can bowl yorkers at will and has the capability to blow away a batting lineup. He'll play a very important role for India in the whole tournament.

Smart pick - The swashbuckling batsman Babar Hayat is the leading run scorer for Hong Kong in ODIs and quite expectantly, his team will be looking up to the 26-year-old in their do-or-die match against Rohit Sharma's men. Against Pakistan, he strained to find his feet after which the Attock-born batter succumbed to the guile and trajectory of leg-break bowler Shadab Khan.

Cautious Pick - Scott McKechnie was in the XI solely to keep wickets during the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018. He batted at No 8 or No 9 most times and didn't have much to do with the bat. In 4 innings he scored 44 runs at an average of 22 and strike rate of 73. And then scored a duck in the first match against Pakistan.

My XI - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed