MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs West Indies on November 6

After weathering the early storm in the first T20 against West Indies, India emerged victorious at Eden Gardens on Sunday (November 4). The hosts now have a chance to clinch the series when the two sides meet at in Lucknow on Tuesday (November 6). Captain Rohit Sharma and his men will definitely aim to seal the series in Lucknow and rest most of the players for the final T20 on Sunday (November 11).

India will be travelling to Australia soon after this T20 series for what will be one of the most important tours of the year. Naturally, they will look to get some rest before they travel. While India are leading in the series, it doesn't look all easy for the hosts against West Indies in the T20 series. The Windies look a much more rounded T20 side and will be hoping put some pressure. India will be wary of the threat and will depend on batsmen like Rohit Sharma & Dhawan to clinch the series.

Best economical pick - Oshane Thomas led the charge against India's run chase and picked up two huge wickets early to put pressure on the hosts. India was in a spot of bother at 45 for four. Thomas hit the right spots and was disciplined in his bowling. He could do the same in Lucknow.

Top captains & vice captains - Kuldeep Yadav over the last one year has turned from being a young, fearless spinner to a more articulate and composed wicket-taker. His recent performances has been a testimony to his form as he has managed to pick up wickets continuously. Even on Sunday, Yadav was the pick among the bowlers with three wickets in a brilliant spell.

Carlos Brathwaite is understandably disappointed with the loss in Eden Gardens. West Indies will definitely think that they were 20 runs short of what could have been a much more contesting total. Brathwaite led from the front and picked up two wickets to dislodge the hosts' top order. The all-rounder has a knack for taking wickets and will again be an impact player in Lucknow.

Smart pick - Krunal Pandya made his international debut in 1st T20I. He got the wicket of Kieron Pollard as his first international scalp. Pandya finished with figures of 1/15 in his four overs to have an excellent maiden outing. Also, he played a handy cameo with the bat, an unbeaten 21 off just 9 balls to steer India home in the run chase.

Cautious Pick - Shikhar Dhawan, who gave up his Test spot to the sensational Prithvi Shaw after a forgettable England series had an average series in the limited overs format too. He scored just 112 runs in 5 outings with a high score of just 38. Chasing a paltry 110, Dhawan was expected to regain his lost form and the confidence. Sadly, it wasn't the case with Dhawan as he missed out a good chance to stabilise his T20 career.

My XI - Kuldeep Yadav (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite (Vice-Captain), Oshane Thomas, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dinesh Karthik