Brisbane, November 15: Just a week before the series between Australia and England gets under way, New South Wales spinner Nathan Lyon created some Ashes of his own to set alarm bells ringing at Allan Border Field.

Play was brought to a halt on the penultimate day of the Sheffield Shield match in Queensland following an incident caused by Lyon.

Australian cricket fans can breathe a sigh of relief, though, as the tweaker had merely left his bread in the toaster for too long, resulting in fire engines being summoned to the Brisbane venue.

The Stuart Law Stand was evacuated and a delay of around half an hour ensued before play could continue.

Lyon revealed: " popped up first and I wasn't happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket. There's a first for everything.

"Steve Smith already said he's going to cover it (payment for calling out the fire service]."

Lyon's NSW side wrapped up a victory with a day to spare, so there should be no danger of Lyon being overcooked for the opening match of the series against England at the Gabba next week.

