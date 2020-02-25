Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Only-Test: Hasan stars as Tigers end Test drought with Zimbabwe drubbing

Dhaka, Feb 25: Nayeem Hasan claimed career-best figures as Bangladesh hammered Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs to end their Test drought in Dhaka on day four.
The tourists resumed on the penultimate day staring down the barrel of a crushing defeat in the one-off Test and they were put out of their misery in the afternoon session.
Hasan (5-82) claimed his second five-wicket haul in only his fifth Test and recorded outstanding match figures of 9-152 as Zimbabwe were dismissed for only 189 in their second innings on Tuesday.
Taijul Islam also had Craig Ervine's side in a spin, taking 4-78 in what was the Tigers' first victory in the longest format for 450 days, when they also beat Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe were on the ropes when they resumed on 9-2 and lost Kevin Kasuza in the sixth over of the day, the opening edging Islam to Mohammad Mithun at second slip.
Brendan Taylor soon followed and captain Craig Ervine, a centurion in the first innings, was superbly run out for 43 by his opposite number Mominul Haque before lunch.
Sikandar Raza (37) was going along nicely when he slapped a long hop from Islam to Mushfiqur Rahim, who made a magnificent unbeaten double-century in Bangladesh's 560-6 declared, and Regis Chakabva was the next to go.
The brilliant Hasan had another five-wicket haul after accounting for Ainsley Ndlovu and Timycen Maruma in quick succession and Islam ended a one-sided match by trapping Charlton Tshuma lbw.
